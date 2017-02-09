Cassadee Pope Marks a First for “The Voice” Heading into the Grammys

ABC/Image Group LAEven before Cassadee Pope finds out if she’ll take home a trophy at Sunday night’s ceremony, the “Think of You” hitmaker has already accomplished an unprecedented feat: she’s the first winner of NBC’s The Voice to be nominated for a Grammy.

“Isn’t that insane?” she asks. “I can’t believe it. I’m gladly taking on that record right there, and I have to thank The Voice for everything they’ve done for me,” she adds. “The real work started after the show, so I’m really glad I stuck with it.”

The 2012 Voice winner is nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for her duet with Chris Young. She admits it’s hard to believe she’s in the same category with the likes of Dierks Bentley & Elle King, Brothers Osborne, Kenny Chesney & Pink, and Pentatonix & Dolly Parton.

“It’s crazy. I’m like beside myself right now,” Cassadee says. “It’s so amazing to be coupled in with all these incredible artists, and I get to go to L.A. to hang out with even more incredible artists, so it’s just crazy to me.”

You can find out who wins Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET, as the 59th Annual Grammy Awards air live from …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country