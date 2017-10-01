Carson-Newman Trolls Tennessee on Twitter

Photo by Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

Just when you think it can’t get much worse, Division II schools start taking shots at you.

The Vols were embarrassed at home by No. 7 Georgia on Saturday when the Bulldogs handed Tennessee a 41-0 loss. That was Tennessee’s first ever shutout loss since 1994, and it was the first time Georgia had shutout the Vols since 1981.

Tennessee looked disjointed, sloppy, careless, and uninterested on offense. And not only were their own fans and national media ripping them, but a local college did too.

Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson City and is about 45 minutes away from the University of Tennessee’s campus. The Eagles have a fairly solid reputation as a Division II football program. And they decided on Saturday to have a little fun at the expense of the Vols.

Carson-Newman defeated Catawba on Saturday 31-18. Catawba was ranked No. 23 in the Division II rankings, and Carson-Newman’s official Twitter account decided to take a shot at Tennessee who had just suffered their worst loss since a 59-14 beatdown by Oregon in 2013.