“Cars 3” and “Rough Night” top this week’s new releases

Disney/Pixar 2017Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Cars 3 — Owen Wilson is back as Lightning McQueen, who is out to prove he’s still the top race car in this latest chapter in the Disney/Pixar franchise. Additional voices include Armie Hammer, Kerry Washington and Larry the Cable Guy. Rated G. ABC Radio is owned by Disney.

* Rough Night — Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer and Kate McKinnon play college friends who reunite for a wild weekend that goes terribly wrong after they accidentally kill a male stripper. Rated R.

* All Eyez on Me — Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays Tupac Shakur in this true story about the prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist. Rate R.

* 47 Meters Down — While vacationing in Mexico, two sisters — played by Mandy Moore and Claire Holt — are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean and fight to survive with less than an hour of oxygen left and surrounded by great white sharks. Rated PG-13.

Opening Friday in limited release:

* The Book of Henry — After discovering a plan to rescue a young girl from her abusive stepfather in her son’s book, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment