Carrie Underwood takes a break as she looks ahead to her next album

ABC/Image Group LA With four #1’s to her credit from her most recent album, Storyteller, Carrie Underwood is starting to look ahead to her next chapter.

“We just wrapped up the… tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space,” she tells People. “I’m really excited about that, because I want whatever I do next to be amazing…”

Right now, Carrie’s focusing on her family and waiting for new inspiration to come.

“I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games and see my husband play,” she admits. “I’m kind of waiting for lightening to strike and go, ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!’” she says.

Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher is a captain for the Nashville Predators, while their son Isaiah will turn two on February 27.

While Carrie may be taking a little break, she won’t be absent from the radio, as Keith Urban just put out their duet, “The Fighter,” as a single. Look for the music video featuring the two superstars to be released soon.

