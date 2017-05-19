Carrie Underwood set for induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame

ABC/Image Group LAAdd another notch on Carrie Underwood‘s belt.

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that the singer will be inducted into the institution at a ceremony in Oklahoma City on November 16.

The event will be hosted by past inductees Vince Gill and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

“I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Oklahoma,” said Carrie in a statement. “The people, culture, and environment molded me into the person I am today. It’s such an honor to be recognized among such great company by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame!”

In addition to the induction ceremony, Carrie will have her portrait added to the Gaylord-Pickens Museum, which houses the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

