Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and Cole Swindell show up to support Luke Bryan this weekend in Nashville

ABC/Image Group LA Luke Bryan‘s celebrity friends turned out to support him this weekend, as he kicked off his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour with two shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

On Friday night, Karen Fairchild surprised the crowd by showing up to sing the pair’s #1 duet, “Home Alone Tonight,” before seguing into Little Big Town‘s smash, “Girl Crush.”

Luke had twice as many tricks up his sleeve on Saturday, with both Cole Swindell and Carrie Underwood joining him during his set. Fellow Georgia Southern alums, Luke and Cole teamed up for two hits Cole wrote, Luke’s “Roller Coaster” and Florida Georgia Line‘s “This Is How We Roll.” Carrie added her vocals to “Play It Again,” while she and Luke did Randy Travis‘s “I Told You So” together.

Next weekend, Luke and opener Brett Eldredge take their show to Bristow, Virginia and Hartford, Connecticut.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country