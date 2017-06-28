Carrie Underwood goes long for new “Sunday Night Football” open

ABC/Image Group LA Carrie Underwood‘s long locks are back — just in time for football season.

The American Idol winner cut her signature blonde tresses into a bob sometime after the release of her Storyteller album in the fall of 2015. This week, she showed off her new, flowing ‘do in a photo from the set of her new Sunday Night Football on NBC intro.

“Shooting the new… open!” Carrie shared on Instagram. “Lots of fun today! This will be our best one yet! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Later, the show echoed its own excitement about the segment on social media, along with another photo from the set, saying “Our… shoot has wrapped! We had a blast working with the talented [Carrie Underwood] today and can’t wait for you all to see the new open…”

“The Fighter” hitmaker has sung the opening theme for the games for four seasons, since taking over from Faith Hill in 2013.

We’ll get our first chance to see Carrie’s new theme Sunday, September 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET, when the Giants take on the Cowboys on NBC.