Carrie Underwood Cruises into 2017

ABC/Image Group LA While we don’t yet know what Carrie Underwood‘s tour plans are for 2017, we do know that “Dirty Laundry” singer will be cruising.

Carrie is one of the stars who’ll be doing shows on board Carnival ships next year. She’ll perform in the Dynasty Lounge on board the Carnival Imagination on April 4, when the boat is docked at Catalina Island.

The Storyteller hitmaker did a similar set last month, playing for an invitation-only audience made up of military families aboard the Carnival Vista.

Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, and comedians Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy are some of the other stars taking part in the Carnival LIVE concert series next year. Tickets are on sale now at Carnival.com/CarnivalLive.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country