Carrie Fisher Wanted Harrison Ford to Sing “Melancholy Wookiee” at Her Oscar Memorial

New York Daily News Archive/Contributor(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher once wrote that she wanted her obituary to read that she “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra” — a reference to George Lucas’ reason why Princess Leia couldn’t wear a bra in the gravity-free vacuum of space.

But it turns out Fisher, who died last month at the age of 60, also had some very specific thoughts about how she wanted to be remembered at the Academy Awards — she wanted Harrison Ford to play a big part, for example.

“I asked him if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing,” Fisher said in a recently-unearthed April 2010 interview with the hosts of the a popular podcast called Rebel Force Radio.

During the interview with hosts Jimmy “Mac” McInerney and Jason Swank, the actress said she had a specific request of Ford, with whom she had a brief yet intense affair during the filming of Star Wars.

“[D]epending on when it happens, there’s a lot of people they can bring out,” Fisher said, adding, “He’s going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookiee'” — which one could imagine would be set to “Melancholy Baby.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment