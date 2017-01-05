Carrie Fisher Fans Campaign for Leia to Be Crowned a Disney Princess

Lucasfilm(UTAH) — Fans of the late Carrie Fisher are still mourning her untimely death, and thanks to ABC News parent company Disney owning all things Star Wars, fans want Carrie crowned.

Specifically, more than 32,000 people have signed Utah-based Cody Christensen’s Change.org petition to have Disney formerly recognize the adopted daughter of Alderaanian royalty from George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

If they have their way, Leia Organa Skywalker would join the likes of Cinderella, Jasmine from Aladdin, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Moana Waialiki, the titular heroine from Moana.

However, a technicality exists that the petition seeks to address.

“We feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess,” the petition reads.

Incidentally, Leia did appear in animated form in Star Wars: Rebels.

“What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment