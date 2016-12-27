Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Lucasfilm – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher, author and actress who portrayed the iconic Leia Organa in the Star Wars films, has died, ABC News has confirmed.

Fisher, the daughter of screen legends Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Family spokesman Simon Halls nreleased a statement from Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, that noted, “with very deep sadness that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning [Pacific Time].”

Carrie Fisher was a sought-after script doctor and bestselling author; her memoir Postcards from the Edge became a movie starring Meryl Streep.

