Carrie Fisher autopsy reveals drug use; cause of death remains officially “undetermined”

We learned last Friday that although Carrie Fisher's death last December was attributed then to a heart attack, her official cause of death is officially undetermined, due to numerous possible contributing factors, including drug use. Now the Los Angeles County coroner's office has released the full autopsy report, specifying what drugs were discovered in her system.

The 27-page report says toxicology results revealed the presence of cocaine, opiates, morphine, and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in Fisher’s system. However, it remains unclear if they played any role in the Star Wars star’s death.

As previously reported, Fisher’s cause of death is now listed as “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors,” including “heart disease [and] drug use,” though again, any role the drugs may have played remains undetermined. Fisher had a history of heart disease, and was also bipolar.

Fisher died last December 27, four days after she stopped breathing on board a plane just before it landed at Los Angeles International Airport. She was 60.

