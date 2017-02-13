Cardiologists create heart-healthy memes to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Saint Lukes Health System(NEW YORK) — Eat your heart out, heart disease.

Nothing will get your heart pumping this Valentine’s Day quite like these Kansas City cardiologists.

The doctors at Saint Luke’s Hospital used heart-healthy memes to celebrate the romantic day.

“We wanted to find a creative way to help patients see the lighthearted and caring nature of these expert physicians while also sharing the important message of heart disease prevention, and encouraging our community to take control of their heart health so they can avoid serious issues in the future,” Rebecca Sesler, vice president of marketing at Saint Luke’s Health System, wrote to ABC News in an email.

“Saint Luke’s is one of the top 20 cardiology and heart surgery programs in the country, which means our cardiologists and surgeons treat the most complex and challenging heart issues every day,” she added.

Their timing is perfect as February is also American Heart Month.

The hospital explained that “heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 370,000 Americans every year. It claims the lives of more women each year than deaths from all cancers combined and strikes someone in the U.S. every 42 seconds.”

However, heart disease is largely preventable.

