“Captain America: Civil War,” “Batman v Superman” Top Noms for Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards

Marvel – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — The nominations for Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards are in, and the billion dollar-plus grossing Captain America: Civil War managed to top the heap, with a superheroic eight nominations.

Another comic book-based movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice managed to earn seven nods, while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story earning five, tying the female reboot of Ghostbusters.

Stars receiving first time nods in the film category included Kristen Wiig for “Favorite Movie Actress” for Ghostbusters; Felicity Jones for “Favorite Butt-Kicker” in the billion dollar-grossing Rogue One, and now-seven time nominee Justin Timberlake for “Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie” for Trolls — for which he’s also Oscar nominated in the Best Song category.

Kevin Hart certainly has some interesting friends — he was nominated twice in the BFF (Best Friends Forever) category, for his work with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Central Intelligence, and with Ice Cube in the sequel Ride Along 2.

Voting for the awards is open now via Nickelodeon’s website, on the Nick app, and also on Twitter and Facebook using special Kids’ Choice Awards hashtags and the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, hosted by WWE superstar …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment