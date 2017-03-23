Cancer in young women and teens may harm future pregnancies, study finds

shironosov/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — More women who were diagnosed with cancer as teens or young adults are surviving — and many are having children of their own.

But their path isn’t always easy. A new study published on Thursday in JAMA Oncology finds women who survived cancer between 15 and 39 years old may have an increased risk of complications with

pregnancies and births, even years later.

Studies of girls who survived cancer up to age 14 have suggested that preterm birth and low birth weight babies are a risk, the authors of this study noted.

But this analysis is the first expansive study showing how women treated for cancer in childbearing age have fared with having babies, according to Dr. Ellie Ragsdale, an obstetrician and

gynecologist at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

She said that many women don’t realize that past cancer treatment could affect their future pregnancies.

“It’s generally a surprise to them,” Ragsdale said. “I think the biggest thing for us is making the patients aware that they can have the reproductive future that they want.”

Researchers from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill examined data from 2,598 women in the North Carolina Central Cancer Registry who had cancer as adolescents or …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health