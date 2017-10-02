Canales Says Jarrett Guarantano is Showing “Vast Improvement”

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

According to a report from 247Sports, Tennessee quarterbacks coach Mike Canales spoke to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday. And he had some positive words to say about one of the Vols’ quarterbacks.

Jarrett Guarantano has had minimal opportunity in games to show what he can do as Tennessee’s quarterback. In three appearances, Guarantano has completed just 12 of his 24 pass attempts for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also has six rushing yards on 10 attempts (counting sacks). But Canales says he’s encouraged by what he’s seeing from Guarantano in practice.

“He seems to get more and more reps each and every week, so we can bring him along and he can keep coming,” Canales said of Guarantano at the Quarterback Club. “He’s shown vast improvement. I see it every day with him. I see the time that he’s putting in. So there are positive things to come.”

During the Vols’ 41-0 loss to Georgia, Guarantano was put in late in the third quarter after Quinten Dormady struggled through the worst performance of his career thus far at Tennessee. Dormady completed just five of his 16 pass attempts for 64 yards and two interceptions prior …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider