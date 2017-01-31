Can Vols Improve In-State Recruiting After 2017 Class?

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

For the first few years of the Butch Jones era at Tennessee, the Vols were able to dominate in-state recruiting. The Vols nabbed most of the highly-rated players within the state of Tennessee, and most fans expected them to do the same with a loaded crop of talented players in the 2017 class.

What happened, however, was a surprising regression in in-state recruiting that continued after a drop-off in the 2016 cycle as well.

According to 247Sports, the Vols picked up commitments from three of the top six players in the state of Tennessee, including the No. 1 in-state player in offensive tackle Trey Smith. Those results aren’t that far off from what Jones and his staffs have done the previous few years. But beyond that, Tennessee’s results within their own borders don’t compare at all.

Tennessee doesn’t have another commitment in the top 10 of in-state prospects in the 2017 class. They do have pledges from No. 12 LaTrell Bumphus, No. 17 Theo Jackson, No. 21 K’Rojhn Calbert, and No. 26 Princeton Fant. That makes seven of the top 26 players in the state of Tennessee that the Vols have commitments from. Compare that and their numbers in the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider