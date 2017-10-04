Can the Vols Still Turn Around Their 2017 Season?

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee’s 2017 season has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start. The Vols barely escaped Atlanta with a double-overtime victory over Georgia Tech to start the season, then they dominated FCS opponent Indiana State. Things were looking alright for the Vols at that point.

Then they traveled to Gainesville, and things have only gone downhill since.

The Vols dropped a heart breaker to Florida 26-20, barely defeated a winless UMass team 17-13 the following week at home, and then got pummeled 41-0 by No. 7 Georgia for the worst defeat in Neyland Stadium history.

Now Tennessee is on a bye week, and many are wondering if the Vols can still turn around their season and finish better than 6-6 or 7-5. History says turnarounds like that are possible for the Vols, and this year’s schedule appears somewhat conducive to such a turnaround as well.

If you’re looking to the past to find examples of Tennessee teams salvaging their season after a rough start, there are a few instances of that happening. In fact, the most recent example happened just a couple years ago.

Tennessee had suffered late game collapses against Oklahoma and Florida and gave up another lead to Arkansas en route to …read more

