Can I Get a Hallelujah?: Maren Morris Admits She’s Shocked and Overwhelmed by Her Grammy Success

ABC/Image Group LA After she won the New Artist of the Year trophy at November’s CMAs, Maren Morris recalled how just twelve months earlier, she’d been sitting at a bar across the street watching the show on TV. In much the same way, the Texas native came out of nowhere to become the most-nominated country artist at Sunday’s Grammys.

“I think I’m the most shocked of anyone,” she admits. “I don’t know, you release an album and you just sort of hope some people like it because you do,” she says of her nominated record, Hero.

For Maren, that sensation only intensifies when she considers she’s up for the prestigious Best New Artist Grammy, along with her contemporary, Kelsea Ballerini.

“It’s very overwhelming to be in a category — all-genre — with artists that I really admire and have listened to their records this year and have been really inspired,” she says, referring to the remaining nominees The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak.

Having written the nominated anthem, “My Church,” it’s no surprise Maren realizes exactly what her multiple nods mean for Music City.

“I’m really honored to be in that category and to be representing country and representing Nashville in that way… …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country