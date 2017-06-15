Cam Sutton Listed as Player to Watch for Steelers After OTAs

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Ever since former Vol cornerback Cam Sutton was drafted with the 94th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s been impressing his new NFL team.

Sutton has been practicing all over the field for the Steelers, trying his hand on the outside corner positions and at nickel as well. Not only that, but Sutton offers superb punt returning skills that he showed off on his way to breaking records at Tennessee. And people are starting to take notice of Sutton up in Pittsburgh.

According to Jeremy Fowler, a senior NFL writer for ESPN who covers the Steelers, Sutton is a name to watch after his performance at the Steelers’ OTAs early this summer. Here’s what Fowler had to say about Sutton for a piece on ESPN listing a player from every NFL team as an under-the-radar name to watch after OTAs: