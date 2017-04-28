Cam Sutton Drafted by Steelers in Third Round

Former record-breaking Vol cornerback and punt returner Cam Sutton became the third Vol to be drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round on Friday.

Sutton was the second Vol drafted in the third round, joining Alvin Kamara who was taken nearly 30 picks earlier by the New Orleans Saints with the 67th overall pick. Sutton was the first Vols’ cornerback to be taken in the draft since Jonathan Wade in 2007.

Despite suffering a significant injury his senior season, Sutton bounced back late in the year and returned after missing two months with injury. He then performed well enough at the NFL Combine and at Tennessee’s Pro Day to convince scouts he was fully recovered, and the Steelers spent a late third-round pick on the Tennessee corner.

Pittsburgh has been revamping their secondary over the last few seasons, drafting a cornerback and a safety in the first two rounds of the 2016 draft while also drafting a corner in the second round of the 2015 draft. The Steelers also signed former Titans’ cornerback Coty Sensabaugh this offseason.

