Cam Sutton Doing It All At Senior Bowl

Tennessee fans already know that Cam Sutton was one of the more versatile players on the roster in recent years, and now NFL teams are getting a look at that during this week’s Senior Bowl preparations in Mobile, Ala.

Sutton was interviewed by Tennessee Titans play-by-play man Mike Keith on Thursday, and he spoke about displaying some of that versatility:

“I’m doing a little bit of everything.” Mike Keith chats with @Vol_Football‘s Cam Sutton at @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/NQ8OJe3aBl — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 26, 2017

“I’m doing a little bit of everything,” Sutton said. “I’m playing safety, inside/nickel, and I’m also playing outside (CB). I’m just a versatile player and I’m looking forward to showcasing that throughout the course of the week and just having fun and competing.”

Sutton was primarily an outside cornerback at Tennessee, where he became the school’s all-time leader in passes defended. He also played some nickelback, however, and worked at safety at times in practice, so moving around some in the secondary isn’t a foreign concept to him.

But outside of being a cornerback, his next most natural position is punt returner, where he set a Tennessee single-season record for punt return yardage (467) in 2015. …read more

