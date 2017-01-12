Cam Brings “Burning House” to Bonnaroo This Summer

ABC/Image Group LA Cam will be bringing “Burning House” to Bonnaroo this year, as the California native brings her breakthrough hit and more to the annual mega-music festival on the outskirts of Nashville.

Newcomer Luke Combs and Americana favorite Margo Price are also part of this year’s lineup.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival takes place June 8-11 in Manchester, Tennessee. U2 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are just two of the 2017 headliners.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country