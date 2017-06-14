Calling the Artisitic and Creative Kids of Our Hometown

Start the July 4th Celebration with the best dressed, most creative kids in the Upper Cumberland. It’s the annual Kids Bicycle and Wagon Parade July 4th morning at the Putnam County Courthouse downtown Cookeville.

Your kids can win prizes for their creativity and American spirit. Kids will compete in three age groups, 4 and younger, 5 to 8, and 9 to 13. Dress up yourself, your bike and/or your wagon to win prizes in five categories:

Best Use Of The Flag – Incorporate old glory in your decorating theme.

Best Tennessee Or Putnam County Inspiration – Think about our local history and how you can share that message with your art.

Most Presidential – Whether it’s Lincoln’s hat or Mr. Trump’s hair, showcase your presidential look.

Best Historical Character – Who in our history inspires you? Showcase that man or woman.

Most Creative – Most importantly, showcase your creativity and flair and celebrate America.

The parade begins at 10am and will make its way around the courthouse square. Arrive by 9:30am.

Then at 10:30am, Putnam County officially celebrates the 4th of July with a special ceremony featuring music and local heroes. After the ceremony, take some time to tour the Putnam County Courthouse as the county celebrates its 175th birthday. See amazing artifacts and displays and all the history of the courthouse itself.

It’s July 4th morning in downtown Cookeville.