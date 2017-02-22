California nurses rally for bill on first state-run single payer health plan

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Hundreds of California nurses and other community activists are rallying Wednesday in favor of a bill that could make the state the first to successfully launch a single-payer healthcare system.

The groups see this as a chance for large state of California to show how a single-payer system can work and the necessity of providing universal health care coverage, according to Bonnie Castillo, the RN Response Network director at National Nurses United.

“We believe it’s a right and not a privilege,” Castillo told ABC News. “We know at the federal level there is debate and quandary about what to do and we know that this provides an opportunity in California to set a standard and a model for the nation.”

Supporters of the plan say the timing is right for this kind of legislation in the state, which has enormous influence with a population of nearly 40 million people and the 6th largest economy in the world. Health care coverage has been under added scrutiny as Republican leadership in Washington, D.C., has pledged to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), leaving many questions about public options for health insurance.

This proposed legislation would go further than the ACA

