Caitlyn Jenner “sorry” for Kris’ reaction to Cait’s new memoir

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Caitlyn Jenner said she is “sorry” how her ex-wife Kris Jenner reacted to Cait’s new memoir.

Kris Jenner, Jenner’s third wife, proclaimed on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she is “done” with Jenner after reading The Secrets of My Life.

“I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life. I’m done. Done,” Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan and the mother of two children with Jenner, said on the show, adding of Jenner, “Everything she said was all made up.”

In the book, Jenner writes that all his ex-wives learned that then-Bruce Jenner was struggling with gender identity. Jenner first came out publicly as transgender two years ago and is now living as a woman.

Kris Jenner said on the show, “all through the book, ‘Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

“I’m just kind of sorry she went down that road,” Caitlyn Jenner, 67, said Monday on Good Morning America of Kris Jenner’s on-air reaction. “But she’s a good person and we’ve had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.”