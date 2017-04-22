Caitlyn Jenner reflects on how her life has changed since transitioning into a woman

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Two years ago, the celebrated Olympic hero and famous reality TV show dad then known as Bruce Jenner revealed to the world in an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer that he had struggled his entire life with gender identity.

Now, two years later, Caitlyn Jenner has fully transitioned to living as female. She detailed this journey in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, out on April 25, and sat down with Sawyer for a second exclusive interview to talk about what becoming a woman has been like for her and the highs and lows along the way.

Overall, Jenner said she is still a “work in progress.”

“I’ve grown into Caitlyn,” she said. “It’s tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and being male, and then like, overnight, everything changes. At first you don’t know how to handle it.”

In Sawyer’s first interview, Jenner said, “Bruce lives a lie — she is not a lie.” Today, Caitlyn Jenner said she is “happy” and “peaceful.”

“[There is] peace in my soul,” she said. “All of that confusion has left me.”

When she ventures outside her Malibu home, Jenner said she’ll take 20 to 40 selfies a day with strangers who …read more

