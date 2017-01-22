By The Numbers: Mike Canales’ Coaching Career

We posted an opinion article on Saturday discussing the mixed results from the career of new Tennessee quarterbacks coach Mike Canales, who Butch Jones officially hired on Friday afternoon.

Here’s an exhaustive look at Canales’ coaching career by the numbers, with a look at the stats he’s put up as a coach at the FBS/NFL level:

North Carolina State (Team’s cumulative record with Canales on staff: 18-8)

2001 (passing game coordinator/QBs coach):

• 3rd in the ACC in passing offense (246.5 ypg)

• Leading passer: Phillip Rivers (240-of-368, 65.2%, 2,586 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs)

2002 (passing game coordinator/QBs coach):

• 2nd in the ACC in passing offense (247.7 ypg)

• Leading passer: Phillip Rivers (262-of-418, 62.7%, 3,353 yards, 20 TDs, 10 INTs)

New York Jets (6-10)



2003 (receivers coach):

• 13th in the NFL in passing offense (207.3 ypg)

• Leading receiver: Santana Moss (74 catches, 1,105 yards, 10 TDs)

Arizona (12-22)

2004 (OC/QBs coach):

• 10th in Pac 10 in total offense (288.9 ypg)

• 10th in Pac 10 in passing offense (170.5 ypg)

• Leading passer: Richard Kovalcheck (80-of-168, 47.6%, 1,039 yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs)

2005 (OC/QBs coach)

• 9th in Pac 10 in total offense (351.3 ypg)

• 7th in Pac 10 in passing offense (229.3 ypg)

