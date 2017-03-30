Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack: Brett Young has a date with the Dodgers

Courtesy BMLG/Photo Credit: Chapman BaehlerAn elbow injury may’ve cut Brett Young‘s baseball career short, but next week, the chart-topping “Sleep Without You” singer will be back in the game.

The California native and lifelong Dodgers fan will sing the national anthem before the L.A. team’s opening day game Monday. You can catch Brett’s performance before the first pitch at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. This will mark the second time Brett has sung at Dodgers Stadium.

His latest single, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” is currently top 15 on the country chart.

