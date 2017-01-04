Butch Jones Wants New OC Hire to “Enhance” Offense

Photo Credit: Mason Bergin/RTI

Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones will be making his second offensive coordinator hire in two years this offseason. Mike DeBord had been the Vols’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons, but it was announced on Tuesday that he accepted the same position at Indiana and would be leaving Tennessee.

Now Jones is on the search for another offensive coordinator just like he was after the 2014 season when Mike Bajakian left to be the quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

Jones spoke about that search and his expectations for his new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, saying he views this as an “opportunity to enhance your football program, and not change what we’re doing, but be able to enhance it,” adding he doesn’t foresee “making monumental changes” on offense.

Jones doesn’t want wholesale changes on offense with his new hire. In fact, Jones expressed that he likes what the offense has done over the last few years, particularly at the end of this season.

“I’ve really liked the way we played football, particularly towards the end of the season,” Jones stated. “I think the stats and the points per game and everything we’re able to do speak …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider