Butch Jones Updates Shy Tuttle’s Progress and More at SEC Media Days

Monday is Tennessee’s day at SEC Media Days, and Butch Jones started it off with a few updates about the team heading into fall camp.

Jones said that defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, who is recovering from a second season-ending injury in as many seasons, has been running as of last week. Jones expects Tuttle to participate in fall camp in the next month, but he didn’t give a timetable as to when he expects Tuttle to play. Tuttle sustained a serious injury to his right leg during Tennessee’s game against South Carolina last season.

Injury update: Butch Jones says Shy Tuttle was running last week and is expected to participate in fall camp — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) July 10, 2017

Jones also stated that the Vols will not have permanent captains like they did during the 2016 season. This year, just like in previous seasons under Jones prior to last year, Tennessee’s captains will be elected on a game-by-game basis. The Vols had permanent captains last season that were named during the Orange and White Game in 2016. All four of those captains (Josh Dobbs, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cam Sutton, and Alvin Kamara) are now in the NFL.