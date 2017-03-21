Butch Jones Should Name Starting QB As Soon As Possible

Naming a starting quarterback isn’t an easy business for a head football coach. Giving the reigns over to the wrong quarterback can not only set a team back for a game or two, but it can cause a game of musical chairs to ensue and ruin the chemistry for the entire season.

The Vols have been on both sides of this coin. The 2004 season saw two freshmen quarterbacks split time at first, but then the starting job was handed over exclusively to freshman Erik Ainge before an injury cut his first year as a Vol short. Tennessee would finish 10-3 that year. The following season, however, saw a quarterback competition end with a questionable decision to start the season, and the Vols ultimately stumbled to a 5-6 record in 2005.

Butch Jones even has experience with this while at Tennessee.

Jones had a quarterback competition in both of his first two seasons as the Vols' head coach. In 2013, Jones ultimately chose Justin Worley but flipped to Nathan Peterman when the Vols went on the road to Florida. Worley would take back over the following week, but an injury in the Alabama game saw Josh Dobbs take over as a true freshman

