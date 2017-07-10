Butch Jones Says a Dual Quarterback System is Possible in 2017

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Vols this offseason has been the ongoing quarterback battle between junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano. The two are fighting for the chance to replace the production senior quarterback Josh Dobbs had in 2016.

But, according to Butch Jones, there’s a chance both may be on the field during games for the Vols this season.

Jones was asked about the Vols’ quarterback battle during his time at the podium in front of the national media at SEC Media Days on Monday. At first, Jones said a starter would be named “when the time was right,” but he would go on to add more to his answer, saying that “if both players earn the right to play, we’ll play both quarterbacks.”

Tennessee’s last true quarterback battle under Jones happened before the 2014 season. Jones eventually named Justin Worley the starter before Worley sustained …read more

