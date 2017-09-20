Butch Jones Press Conference Notes Ahead of Umass Game

Butch Jones spoke to the media for his weekly Wednesday press availability. He updated the status of some injuries Vols, and previewed Tennessee’s upcoming matchup with UMass on Saturday.

Here are our notes from Jones’ Wednesday press conference.

Injury Update

Evan Berry, Austin Smith and Latrell Williams will all be out for Tennessee’s game this weekend according to Coach Jones.

Jones did get a positive report on one of his young defensive backs, however.

“We got some really good news on Baylen Buchanan…excited to work to get him going,” Jones said. Buchanan is expected to play this Saturday when the Vols face UMass.

Todd Kelly Jr. is not definitely out for the season, according to Jones. But there’s a chance the senior could take a medical redshirt to return next year if he does miss the rest of the 2017 season.

“We’re taking it one step at a time,” Jones said. “Obviously, we’d welcome him back with open arms…he’s been a great representative of Tennessee football.”

In his case, and in Cortez McDowell’s case, a second opinion may change things for their availability moving forward.

"As of right now, it's ongoing with a second opinion. (His return) could be a bowl game, so I don't want to speak this

