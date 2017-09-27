Butch Jones Press Conference Notes 9/27

Butch Jones spoke to the media for his weekly Wednesday press availability. He discussed his team’s match-up with Georgia this weekend in addition to providing a few injury updates.

Here are some of the notable comments from Coach Jones this afternoon.

Injury Status

Butch Jones started is press conference by updating us on the status of some key injured players.

“Evan Berry, Jakob Johnson and Latrell Williams will be out for this game. Everyone else should be available,” Jones said.

That means Ethan Wolf, Jashon Robertson, Shy Tuttle and Austin Smith should all be eligible to play on Saturday.

Jones expanded more on his two key players on the line of scrimmage, adding that Robertson and Tuttle both had a good day of practice yesterday.

Austin Smith hasn’t played all season, but Jones is ready to slowly work him back into a depleted linebacker rotation against the seventh-ranked Bulldogs.

“He was out at practice yesterday participating in practice,” Jones added. “With him, we anticipate him (playing), but I’ll probably know more by the end of the week.”

Scouting Georgia

Tennessee struggled on first down against UMass. Jones said it’s “critical” to stay on schedule ahead of the chains against Kirby Smart’s defense.

“When we talk about first down efficiency, four yards, …read more

