Butch Jones Press Conference Notes: 9/16

Butch Jones talked to the media for his weekly press conference on Monday.

He updated injuries, personnel changes moving into this weekend and rehashed the end of the Vols’ loss against Florida.

Injury Update

Jones updated the status of Todd Kelly Jr., Cortez McDowell and Jauan Jennings in his comments on Monday.

For Kelly, there is no timetable for his return.

“We do not anticipate (him returning) right now,” Jones stated. “He’s undergoing second opinions…he’s meant so much to our football program. He’s out indefinitely.”

McDowell, according to Jones, has a similar injury to what Jennings suffered against Georgia Tech. He will not return to the field this season.

“Cortez McDowell is out for the year,” Jones said. “It’s a wrist injury. We’re going to miss him from a defensive standpoint and a special teams standpoint as well.”

Schematically, losing Jennings means that Jones has to alter some of his play-calling. Against Florida, Jones says that he missed his big target on the outside, who is done for the year.

“Jauan is out for the season. Very unfortunate,” Jones said. “In terms of the short yardage situation, they did a good job moving the front. We have to do some things to get the ball out on the perimeter. …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider