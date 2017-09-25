Butch Jones Press Conference 9/25

Butch Jones spoke to the media on Monday, previewing Tennessee-Georgia and giving an interesting closing statement.

Here are the notable things he had to say.

That Final Question…

There was a rather odd ending to Butch Jones’ Monday press conference.

When a reporter asked about how Shy Tuttle sustained his injury, Jones snapped back at the media.

This was his full response to the question.

“Football is an emotional game, it’s a competitive game. The injury was caused not by a teammate, he landed on a helmet. And that’s the truth. We have to understand, what do we want out of our media? This place with the drama…again these are kids. We all have children. We’re all adults. Are we focused on Tennessee football, from a recruiting standpoint and all the positive things we’ve done? From all the positive things this football program brings to the community. This great fan base. Are we in the reality world of TV? I think all of us as human beings have to self check ourselves. You may not like that answer, but I’m a father. I have three boys. I think we sometimes have to put ourselves in the role of a parent as well. I understand you all …read more

