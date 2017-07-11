Butch Jones Praises Young Players Making Jump to Prominent Roles

Butch Jones praised multiple young players during his press appearances on Monday at SEC Media Days.

His comments came from a specific perspective. Change.

In his fifth year, Jones is starting young “projects” he recruited years ago. Those players, like John Kelly and Darrell Taylor, are now veterans. And it’s time for them to step up.

“Well, you always step back and you do a thorough examination of your season and what could you have done better, what did you do well, how can you continue to grow and elevate, and I think the thing we have as a program is you can never have enough depth. And everything is about competitive depth and being what we call nine strong, all nine position groups,” Jones said on Monday.

That’s not a bad problem to have. This is the first time Jones has to replace elite talent in multiple positions. There are opportunities available at nearly every position.

UT’s success at the NFL Draft gives Jones some problems.

It’s a good problem to have. But it’s still a problem.

"We have to replace some very, very good football players. We had six drafted players in the first four rounds of the National Football League draft this past

