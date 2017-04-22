Butch Jones’ Post-Spring Game Comments

Photo Credit: Mason Bergin/RTI

Here’s what Tennessee head coach Butch Jones had to say after Tennessee’s spring game on Saturday afternoon (via UT sports and information):

Butch Jones at the podium https://t.co/JAYuEAR4vo — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 22, 2017

(Opening Statement)

“First of all, our in-game operations did a good job of keeping us posted throughout the day and the spring game to let us know what was going on. I would like to thank our fans. You all are amazing. We had 35,000 people despite the weather conditions. We had families waiting in line since 5:30 this morning for the autograph sessions. I’d like to say thank you to them.

“We came out, and I liked the way we competed for a spring game. You always want a clean game. You don’t want to have turnovers or penalties, so that part was great. The thing that is invaluable that you can’t coach until you are in an in-game situation is the game management, such as substitutions. It was great for our players and coaches as well. Those are things that our players did a good job of handling. I think it was a very clean spring game.

“This …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider