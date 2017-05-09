Butch Jones Outside Top 50 In CBS Coaching Rankings

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee coach Butch Jones was on the cusp of being considered an upper-echelon coach prior to the 2016 season.

After rebuilding a depleted roster and improving Tennessee over the course of three years, the Vols were set to make a push for the SEC East, and potentially more, with an experienced and talented roster.

Thing obviously didn’t go according to plan. The Vols struggled with team chemistry, inconsistent performance, injuries and other issues throughout a disappointing 8-4 regular-season campaign that ended with a Music City Bowl victory over Nebraska. That disappointing year cost Jones in CBS’s updated college football rankings.

After being ranked 33rd heading into last year, Jones checked in at No. 52 overall in the nation, just one spot ahead of Vanderbilt Derek Mason, who beat Jones and the Vols in the regular-season finale in Nashville.

“A Champion of Life, but not a champion of our rankings,” Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com wrote of the ranking that CBS came up with by polling five college football writers. “Still, in my opinion, this is a pretty steep drop considering all the injuries Tennessee dealt with last year. Raised expectations will do that, though.”

