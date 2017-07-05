Butch Jones Makes Interesting Choices for SEC Media Days

Last season, Butch Jones had an easy decision to make when it came to choosing which players would represent Tennessee at SEC Media Days. With so many returning senior starters, choosing quarterback Josh Dobbs, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and cornerback Cam Sutton was a no-brainer.

Now with no proven quarterback and fewer returning veterans with significant roles on the roster, Jones had a much more difficult decision to make this year. And his choices weren’t the most obvious ones.

Tennessee announced today that a trio of seniors would be representing them at SEC Media Days this year. That itself isn’t a surprise, but a couple of the choices might be. The three seniors accompanying Jones for SEC Media Days are offensive lineman Jashon Robertson, defensive lineman Kendall Vickers, and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Robertson is easily a no-brainer just like the three choices last season. Robertson has started 34 of a possible 39 games in his three years at Tennessee, and he’s expected to be one of the leaders on Tennessee’s offense this year. Tennessee’s other two selections, however, are a little surprising at first glance.

Kendall Vickers is undoubtedly one of the most veteran players on the team, especially on the defensive side of the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider