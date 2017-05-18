Butch Jones Is On Another Hot Seat List

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Back in March, Butch Jones was listed as the coach with the hottest seat in college football by Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports. Now another national media member has Jones on his hot seat list almost two months later.

Aaron Torres of Fox Sports compiled a list of five head coaches on the hot seat who could be doomed by their team’s schedules. Three of the five coaches on Torres’ list are from the SEC, and Tennessee’s Butch Jones is placed No. 2 on the list.

According to Torres, Jones and the Vols are in danger of getting off to a rough start thanks to a front-loaded schedule that includes a neutral site game against Georgia Tech, road games against Florida and Alabama, and a home game against Georgia. Torres states “it isn’t inconceivable for the Vols to open the season 3-4. And that’s assuming they beat South Carolina, a team they lost to last year.”

“Last year was Jones’ window to silence his doubters and prove once and for all that he belongs as a head coach in the SEC,” writes Torres. “Instead, the Volunteers sputtered to a second straight 9-4 finish, which included an embarrassing post-bye …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider