Butch Jones is Looking for Rare Victory as Underdog on Saturday

When the Vols host the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 30th, it will be the first time since the Alabama game last year and only the fourth time since 2014 that the Vols will be underdogs at home. And the Vols haven’t had much luck as underdogs in the Butch Jones era regardless of location.

According to data compiled by Twitter user Matt Dixon (@MattDixon3) from lists of favorites and underdogs from football statistician Phil Steele, Butch Jones is just 3-13 as an underdog while at Tennessee heading into this season.

Jones had won at least one game as an underdog every year at Tennessee until last season. The Vols were underdogs against both Alabama and Texas A&M last season, and they dropped both of those games. Jones’ Vols were 1-1 in 2015 as underdogs, 1-4 in 2014. and 1-6 in 2013.

Dating back to his time at Cincinnati, Jones is just 5-20 as an underdog. His Cincinnati squads were 0-5 as underdogs in 2010, 1-1 in 2011, and 1-1 in 2012.

With the Vols, two of Jones’ victories as an underdog have come at home. His first with Tennessee happened in 2013 when the Vols hosted South Carolina, then his other …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider