Butch Jones Has Learned Value of Hiring Experienced Coaches

When Butch Jones first arrived in Knoxville, the first coaching staff he assembled had a mix of budding potential and experienced veterans. Those veterans, however, didn’t have much experience at Power-5 schools, and Jones himself had never been the head coach at a Power-5 school either.

Jones and his various staff members have hit several bumps along the road during the last four years, and those trials have served as valuable learning experiences. And that’s why Jones has elected to surround himself with a plethora of former head coaches in a pivotal fifth year at Tennessee.

Tennessee now has four coaches with head coaching experience on staff after several changes this offseason. Larry Scott and Bob Shoop were already on staff last season, but now the Vols have also added Brady Hoke and Mike Canales into the fold.

Scott and Canales have both served as interim head coaches (Scott at Miami and Canales at North Texas), but both Shoop and Hoke were hired as head coaches rather than taking over on an interim basis. Shoop was the head coach at Columbia from 2003-05 and went 7-23 overall.

Hoke, however, has more head coaching experience by himself than the other three coaches combined.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider