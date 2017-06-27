Butch Jones Fares Much Better in Athlon’s Coaching Rankings

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Butch Jones has lost favor with a lot of the national media this offseason compared to last offseason. That will happen when your team collapses down the stretch and both you and your team fail to meet expectations. But the backlash on Jones this offseason from the national media has been somewhat severe considering the Vols still went 8-4 last season and not 5-7, per se.

Jones has been tabbed by one writer as having the hottest seat in college football, and another writer made the bold prediction that Jones would be fired before the end of the season. Then there’s CBS’ rankings of Power Five coaches that saw Jones left outside the top 50 coaches on the list.

Athlon recently released their own coaching rankings of all 130 FBS coaches, and Jones fared far better on their list than he did on the CBS rankings. According to Athlon, Jones is the No. 30 head coach in the country.

Here’s what Athlon had to say about Jones: