Butch Jones Doesn’t Have Hottest Seat in the Nation

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

According to an article by CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli last week, Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones has the hottest seat in the country heading into the 2017 season. But after back-to-back 9-4 seasons and three consecutive bowl wins, Jones’ seat is far from the hottest in the nation.

Is Butch Jones on the hot seat heading into the 2017 season? Yes, and he should be given how the last couple seasons have played out. The Vols collapsed in the second half in multiple games in 2015 and fell short of winning the SEC East, and they gave away the division despite being heavy favorites in 2016 by losing to South Carolina and Vanderbilt down the stretch.

Vol fans have every reason to be upset with Jones and the Vols over how last year went. But even that kind of disappointment doesn’t land Jones’ on the hottest seat in college football. There are head coaches with much more dire situations than Jones right now.

According to Fornelli’s list, Jones’ seat is hotter than three coaches who had losing seasons in 2016, something Jones hasn’t had at Tennessee since his first year as head coach in 2013. Rich Rodriguez (Arizona), …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider