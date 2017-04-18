Butch Jones’ Contract is One of the Best Values in SEC

Despite the 2016 season being largely a disappointment by the standards of most Vol fans, Tennessee actually got good return on their investment in terms of Butch Jones’ contract for the season.

Butch Jones makes $4,110,000 annually according to salary information obtained by USA Today prior to the 2016 football season. Jones’ contract makes him the 18th-highest paid coach in all of college football but only the ninth-highest paid coach in the SEC. And despite one writer claiming Jones was one of the most overpaid head coaches in college football, the data doesn’t necessarily back up that claim.

Tennessee won nine games last season, which means Jones earned $455,555 per victory. Only Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason earned less money per win, which means the Vols got the second-best value out of their head coach in terms of pure win-loss record.

Here’s how the whole SEC pans out when it comes to contract value by money earned per win: