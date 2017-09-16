Butch Jones Comes Up Small in Close Game Again

Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

Through the first five games of last season, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones looked like he was beginning to find his groove in big, close games for the Vols. Tennessee won in a big way on a big stage in the Battle at Bristol, came from behind against Florida, and won on a miraculous Hail Mary against Georgia as time expired.

But those games have proven to be outliers in Jones’ time at Tennessee.

Jones proved again this Saturday why he isn’t the coach you want calling plays in a close, must-win game for the Vols. Tennessee had multiple opportunities to pull out a win against the Florida Gators in the Swamp on Saturday, but whether it was play-calling or lack of execution, Tennessee found a way to lose, 26-20.

The poor execution wasn’t on Jones. But the play-calling ultimately was.

Tennessee ran seven plays inside Florida’s 10-yard line in the game on Saturday. All seven of those plays were passes, and only one of those resulted in a completion. And that completion was a one-yard loss for John Kelly. The Vols had a drop in the end zone on one of those plays, and another resulted in an interception.

That …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider