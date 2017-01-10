Butch Jones Can Learn from Dabo Swinney

Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney finally reached the apex of college football on Monday night when they defeated Alabama 35-31 in the National Championship game. And if there’s one team and coach who can take a lesson from Clemson and Swinney, it’s Tennessee and Butch Jones.

Five years ago, Swinney found himself in a similar position as Butch Jones now. Swinney took over as interim head coach during the 2008 season and led the Tigers to a 4-3 record during the seven games he coached. He was given full head coaching duties after that season, and after the end of the 2011 season, Swinney had a 29-19 overall record as Clemson’s head coach.

Right now, Butch Jones has a 30-21 overall record through four seasons as Tennessee’s head coach.

Of course, those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Swinney already had two division titles, a conference title, and helped get Clemson to the Orange Bowl at the end of his fourth season. But his fourth season saw Clemson go 10-4 and finish ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll at the end of the year. The Vols went 9-4 and finished ranked at that exact spot at the end of Jones’ fourth …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider