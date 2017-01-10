Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Country News

Butch Jones Can Learn from Dabo Swinney

Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney finally reached the apex of college football on Monday night when they defeated Alabama 35-31 in the National Championship game. And if there’s one team and coach who can take a lesson from Clemson and Swinney, it’s Tennessee and Butch Jones.

Five years ago, Swinney found himself in a similar position as Butch Jones now. Swinney took over as interim head coach during the 2008 season and led the Tigers to a 4-3 record during the seven games he coached. He was given full head coaching duties after that season, and after the end of the 2011 season, Swinney had a 29-19 overall record as Clemson’s head coach.

Right now, Butch Jones has a 30-21 overall record through four seasons as Tennessee’s head coach.

Of course, those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Swinney already had two division titles, a conference title, and helped get Clemson to the Orange Bowl at the end of his fourth season. But his fourth season saw Clemson go 10-4 and finish ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll at the end of the year. The Vols went 9-4 and finished ranked at that exact spot at the end of Jones’ fourth …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider

