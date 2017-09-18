Butch Jones, Callaway, and Vickers Speak to Media

Butch Jones held his weekly Monday press conference this week, only this time he was speaking to the media after the Vols’ first loss of the season. And it was a heart breaker as Tennessee fell in the Swamp 26-20 to Florida.

Jones was followed by wide receiver Marquez Callaway and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers as well.

We were at the press conference today and have video of all three interviews in case you missed any of them.

Butch Jones addressed not running the ball inside Florida’s goal line, gave injury updates on players, talked about scheme, and more.

Marquez Callaway answered questions about play-calling in the red zone, why Jarrett Guarantano hasn’t played more, and much more.

Marquez Callaway https://t.co/bfrtuXTaV2 — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) September 18, 2017

Kendal Vickers talked about moving forward after that loss, Shy Tuttle finally getting back in the game, and more.

